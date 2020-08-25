Anderson removes Abid as Pakistan fight to save last Test

SOUTHAMPTON: Struggling to save the third and final Test against England, Pakistan suffered a major blow when well-set opener Abid Ali fell to seasoned pacer James Anderson here at Aegis Bowl on Monday.

Playing in fading light, the Pakistani top order frustrated England’s attack before Anderson removed Abid for 42 to leave Pakistan at 88-2 in 50 overs. Abid’s scalp was Anderson’s 599th wicket in Test cricket leaving him just one short of the magical 600-wicket mark.

Earlier, Stuart Board took the wicket of left-handed opener Shan Masood for 18 scored from 66 balls with the help of two fours. After the end of 50 overs, Azhar Ali, was unbeaten on 21 while newcomer Babar Azam was yet to open his account.

Earlier, the Pakistani openers frustrated England on the fourth morning of the third test as they reached 41 without loss in their second innings, having been forced to follow on. Abid Ali was 22 not out and Shan Masood was on 13 as Pakistan remained 269 runs shy of making England bat again.

Rain forced an early lunch break, although the forecast for Southampton is more encouraging for the rest of the day as England aim to wrap up a 2-0 series victory.

A scrappy morning in the field for England was summed up when Anderson, who was two wickets short of becoming the first fast bowler to take 600 test wickets, saw wicketkeeper Jos Buttler fail to pouch a routine catch in his third over when Masood edged the ball outside off stump. It was the fourth time in the match Anderson that has been deprived of a wicket due to a dropped catch.

England also gifted Pakistan four overthrows early on, while Ollie Pope left the field after appearing to hurt his shoulder making a scrambling stop near the boundary rope.

Rizwan praises Azhar’s ‘fighting’ knock

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was effusive in his praise of skipper Azhar Ali, who scored 141 not out in their first innings of the third Test, giving them a glimmer of hope of salvaging a draw.

“If you watched this innings closely, it was a superb innings,” said Rizwan, who scored 53, adding 138 with Azhar for the sixth wicket. “He worked on his head position...This was a fighting innings,” he said.

Under-pressure Azhar had managed just 38 runs in three previous innings this series, but on Sunday he became just the fifth Pakistan batsman to score 6,000 Test runs. Rizwan was confident that Pakistan could save the third Test against England. Pakistan collapsed to 75-5 on Sunday before Azhar’s 141 not out guided them to a total of 273.

“We have a few batsmen who can score big, if we can take a 150-run lead then it will be tough for England,” Rizwan told reporters.

Rizwan, impressive with both gloves and bat this series, went to a second successive fifty by lofting Dominic Bess for a six over long off before he was well caught down the legside by England wicketkeeper Buttler.

Talking about his partnership with the skipper, the wicket-keeper batsman said that having a senior player at the other end helped him keep his cool. “It is all about the hard work you do before coming to bat. If you work hard then you’ll be guided to the success,” Rizwan said.

“For me, it is just the beginning. I’ve to do a lot more for my team’s progress. I can’t say that I’ve done enough to prove myself and sit back,” he said. When asked why he is not seen as energetic behind the wicket as his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rizwan dismissed the notion and said that he is as equally involved. “You just can’t understand it because I usually shout in pashto to the bowlers as most of them are pashto speaking. Sometimes even Azhar wouldn’t understand and ask me to speak in urdu so that he can also understand what I am suggesting to the bowlers,” he said.

England won toss

England 1st Innings 583-8 dec (Z Crawley 267, J Buttler 152; Fawad 2-46)

Pakistan 1st Innings 273 all out (Azhar 141; J Anderson 5-56)

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Shan Masood lbw b Broad 18

Abid Ali lbw b Anderson 42

*Azhar Ali not out 21

Babar Azam not out 0

Extras (lb 7) 7

Total (2 wickets, 50 overs) 88

Yet to bat: Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan †, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

Fall: 1-49, 2-88

Bowling: Anderson 11-3-17-1, Bess 12-3-20-0, Broad 11-5-23-1, Woakes 8-2-14-0, Archer 8-5-7-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)