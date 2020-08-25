PVCA congratulates Zaheer for ICC Hall of Fame induction

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan has congratulated Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas for his inclusion in ICC Hall of Fame.

Fawad said he talked to Zaheer on phone and he was very happy because on same day of getting his name in the Hall of Fame he scored 240 runs at Oval against England in 1974. Fawad said ICC should have included his name in the Hall of Fame many years ago. “Zaheer used to play in matches organized by PVCA in the past. Zaheer also played in some matches of Super Veterans (Over-60) even before the formation of PVCA in 1998,” Fawad said.

“Zaheer scored 90 runs in the final of a seniors match played at Karachi Gymkhana Ground in 1997. After this match the idea of forming a veterans cricket association was conceived. Zaheer has always been very appreciative of PVCA cricket activities, especially school cricket.”