Hamza, Abdullah grab top positions in Asia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan and Abdullah Nawaz have grabbed top positions in Asia, according to the first Asian Squash Federation junior rankings released since February.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the region, almost all Asian Junior Super Series (AJSS) events in 2020 have been cancelled or postponed. “After consulting the Championship Committee, the ASF’s executive committee decided to freeze the ranking points as at February 2020 Asian Junior Ranking,” stated ASF.

According to the fresh rankings issued on Monday, Hamza and Abdullah grabbed the first positions in the under-15 and the under-13 categories, respectively. Huzaifa Ibrahim moved up to the third spot and Humam Ahmed jumped to the 10th position in the under-15 category.

In the under-13 category, Umair Arif grabbed the 22nd position. In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman moved up to the fifth position and Ashab Irfan achieved the eighth position. In the under-11 category, Huzaifa Shahid jumped to the 13th spot from 29th and Abdullah Ahad Butt moved to 36th spot from 61st.