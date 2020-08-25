Team from Pakistan likely to compete in Sri Lanka League

LAHORE: A team from Pakistan is likely to participate in the Sri Lankan Premier League, sources told ‘The News’.

Talks in this respect are in the final stage and an announcement is expected soon, sources said. The event is expected to be held in November and December. Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have also been included in the preliminary list.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has been planning to hold its own T20 league for a long time but due to the coronavirus, it had to be deferred again and again. There will be a total of 23 matches, with each franchise playing at least eight matches. The Sri Lankan teams are Dolphins, Jaffna Cobras, Colombo Lions and Candy Tuskers.

The potential owners of the team have extensive experience in cricket. Other prominent international players likely to play are AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shane Watson and Shakib Al Hasan. A total of 30 foreign cricketers will be included.