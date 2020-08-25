Misbah unhappy with appointment of new coaches

LAHORE: Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is unhappy with the appointment of the new coaches at the National High Performance Centre (HPC) without his input.

The coaches for the HPC were finalised after the recommendations from a panel comprising Grant Bradburn, Saqlain Mushtaq and Shahid Aslam.

Basit Ali, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Iqbal, Abdul Razzaq, and Shahid Anwar will provide Misbah recommendations to add players in the national and regional sides. Sources said Misbah believes that an important decision such as this should have been taken after the recommendations of everyone involved.

Misbah had previously supervised many important decisions. Ijaz Ahmed Junior, the head coach of Central Punjab, who won the last tournament, has been ignored in the process which is one of Misbah’s reservations.

Basit, Razzaq, Faisal and Shahid Anwar have been appointed as selection committee members as well. Kabir Khan, Arshad Khan, Azam Khan and Ijaz Junior will no longer be part of Misbah’s team as they did not receive a contract renewal.