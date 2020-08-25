Georgia mourns after 17 die in crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TBILISI: Ex-Soviet Georgia on Monday announced a day of mourning after 17 people were killed when a mini-bus plunged 80 metres (260 feet) off a mountain road. Police said the accident took place on Sunday in the country´s Mtskheta-Mtianeti region in the Caucasus Mountains. The mini-bus "fell over a rocky slope" while travelling in the municipality of Dusheti, killing 17 people and leaving three seriously injured, the interior ministry said in a statement.