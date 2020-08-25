Syria talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: Syrian constitutional talks at the UN were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday after three delegates tested positive for Covid-19.
It was hoped that the planned week of tentative discussions in Geneva -- between representatives of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the opposition and civil society -- could help pave the way towards a broader political process. But after a nine-month hiatus -- in part due to the coronavirus crisis -- the talks on amending the war-torn country’s constitution were put on ice.