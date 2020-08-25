70 trapped in India’s building collapse

MUMBAI: At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed late on Monday in western India, police said.

The building comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad -- 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Mumbai -- said in a statement. The cause of the accident was not clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.