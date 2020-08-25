Amitabh back at work!

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back at work filming India’s version of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" following a bout of Covid-19, while authorities eased coronavirus curbs on movie and TV shoots.

A blanket ban on studio activity in March dealt a huge blow to India’s cinema and TV industries, hitting not just Bollywood -- the world’s most prolific film factory -- but also regional movie-making hubs and productions for television and streaming platforms.

In June shooting was allowed again but with strict rules, including a ban on actors and crew aged over 65 -- including Bachchan, 77 -- until a court overturned that earlier this month.