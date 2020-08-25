Syria talks

Geneva: Syrian constitutional talks at the UN were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday after three delegates tested positive for Covid-19.

It was hoped that the planned week of tentative discussions in Geneva -- between representatives of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the opposition and civil society -- could help pave the way towards a broader political process. But after a nine-month hiatus -- in part due to the coronavirus crisis -- the talks on amending the war-torn country’s constitution were put on ice.