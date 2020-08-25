Dutch royals

THE HAGUE: The Dutch king and queen apologised on Monday after they were pictured breaking coronavirus social distancing rules while on holiday in Greece. A photograph on the internet showed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima up close to a man said to be a restaurant owner on the island of Mykonos. "A photo appeared in the media in which we kept too little distance. In the spontaneity of the moment, we did not pay attention," the king and queen said on Twitter.