BERLIN: The German government said on Monday it is "fairly likely" that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is currently being treated in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned. The 44-year-old was brought to Berlin on Saturday from Siberia, where he fell ill on a flight with what Russian doctors have blamed on a metabolic disorder. "We are dealing with a patient who it is fairly likely was poisoned," Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.