OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday praised Israel’s normalisation of ties with the UAE and said he hoped to see other Arab countries follow suit.

"I’m very hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," he said in Occupied-al-Quds, standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu said the deal with the Emirates, brokered by US President Donald Trump, "was a boon to peace and regional stability".