Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Monday due to increased payments for imports, dealers said. In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 168.37 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 168.28.

In the open market, the rupee held steady at 168.80 against the dollar. “There were import payments, which pulled the rupee down,” a currency dealer said. “We were expecting the rupee would trade weaker on Monday. Importers bought dollars to settle their bills, as activity and the demand [dollar] picked up after a weekend.”

Dealers expect the local currency to continue a range-bound trading pattern in the coming sessions. “The rupee is likely to trade in the band of 168.20 and 168.50,” another dealer said. Pakistan was able to maintain its Standard and Poor’s [S&P] rating joined by Fitch.