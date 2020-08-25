Stocks bounce back on upbeat economic data

The capital market on Monday bounced back from last week’s trend and closed on a positive nod owing to improved signals received on the economic front, with the current account recording surplus, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a report said, “The market reached an intraday high 202 points on the back of strong current account numbers clocking in with a surplus of $424 million for July 2020 compared to deficit of $613 million in July 2019 and $100 million in June 2020".

Buoyed by the strong numbers, investors’ sentiment drove cements, steels, pharmaceuticals, and oil marketing companies were major gainers, the report added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.46 percent or 181.01 points to close at 39,802.60 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.31 percent or 52.52 points to end at 17,229.29 points level.

Of 388 active scrips, 229 moved up, 135 retreated, and 24 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 371.723 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 400.478 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed bullish in the futures rollover week led by oil, banking and cement scrips amid $424 million strong current account surplus data for July 2020.”

Bull run in global equities, upbeat data on Pakistan Oilfields Limited sales in July 2020, Cabinet Committee on Privatisation approval for privatisation of seven percent Pakistan Petroleum Limited, 10 percent Oil and Gas Development Company, and 20 percent PRC and higher global crude oil prices.

Reports on surging textile and cement exports, speculations on likely positive outcome of $6.8 billion ML-1 CPEC projects and robust data on remittances in July 2020 played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said apart from current account surplus, macroeconomic indicators have improved which helped the index land in plus zone, but “adjustment might occur in some of the sessions”.

However, technically the market has been strong in phases, receiving support from financial institutions and individuals investors, he added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said, “In most of the companies, we are witnessing some adjustment on the commencement of the rollover week.”

However, investors should mostly focus on the trading activities rather making long-term commitments. Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination on Saturday allowed pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of essential drugs by seven percent and non-essential drugs by 10 percent, which kept pharmaceuticals in limelight, an analyst said.

The top gainers were Island Textile, gaining Rs73.95 to close at Rs1,065.94/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs29.99 to finish at Rs899.99/share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs50.01 to close at Rs6,100.00/share, and Sapphire Fibre, losing Rs34.90 to close at Rs770.10/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited posted the highest volumes with 29.893 million shares. It gained Rs3.64 to end at Rs54.46/share. Maple Leaf turnover was the lowest with 8.843 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Re0.73 to end at Rs34.91/share.