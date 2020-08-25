Hubco ready for cost attrition as govt revisits overpayment estimate

KARACHI: Hub Power Company (Hubco) is ready for cost attrition in response to the government’s assurance of reviewing staggering multi trillion rupees estimate of overpayments to independent power producers (IPP), the company said.

Hubco, in a filing with the stock market, said it has executed a memorandum of understanding with the government’s committee for negotiations pertaining to its base plant. “The parties have agreed a mechanism to reduce the generation cost via alteration in indexation and fixed O&Ms (operation and maintenance) and payment of outstanding receivables,” it said.

Both the parties have agreed to reduce the existing fixed O&M by 11 percent, while currency and inflation indexation would continue to apply on remaining O&Ms.

Analyst Sunny Kumar at Topline Research said Hubco negotiated its own terms which are also communicated to investors through a separate notice to the exchange. “Hubco is advising the government regarding the launch of new instruments to clear outstanding amounts,” Kumar said, referring to analysts briefing by the IPP.

The ministry of energy requested the ministry of finance to work on the launch of the new instrument. In June, the government formed a committee to execute an agreement with IPPs to settle issues of receivables that were estimated at Rs5 trillion. Three members from IPPs represent the sector.

“Regarding excess payment mentioned in IPPs report, the management said numbers will be reconciled again and will be vetted against power purchase agreement,” said Kumar. “There will be no termination of existing plants unless management agrees voluntarily. The dispatch from the base plant is likely to continue in the winter season when hydropower potential is low.”

On receivables backlog, the committee would finalise the plan over the next two weeks which will be presented to the Prime Minister. The agreement will be valid for a maximum of six months.

Total overdue receivables of Hubco, the biggest IPP, are Rs89 billion, including Rs65 billion on base plant, Rs19 billion on Narowal and Rs5 billion on Laraib. The combined production capacity is over 1,600 megawatts. Kumar said dollar indexation will be removed as part of the agreement. China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) is expected to start paying dividend from next June. The overdue receivable for CPHGC stands at Rs25 billion after the company received Rs8.5 billion from energy sukuk-2 issued by the government. Hubco further expressed its consent to become part of a competitive trading arrangement when it is implemented and becomes operational without prejudice to the terms of its generation licence.

The government agreed that all power projects would convert their contracts to take and pay basis, without exclusivity, when a competitive trading arrangement is implemented and becomes operational.

In the interim period, the central power purchasing agency would work towards providing access to the bilateral market at the earliest. Moreover, the power purchaser and government would devise a mechanism for repayment of the outstanding receivables with agreement on payment of receivables within an agreed time period, which would be reflected in the final agreement to be signed.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority will hear and decide tariff matters in accordance with the 2002 Power Policy and provide for a mechanism for recoveries.