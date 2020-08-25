State of perpetual inequalities

LAHORE: Poverty is not going to go down anytime soon and is likely to increase until we achieve a reasonable GDP growth at least two percent above our population growth.

The tragedy in Pakistan is that in the last two years, the GDP growth has averaged less than one percent (1.9 percent in 2018-19 and -0.4 percent average growth per year 0.75 percent). This is much less than even the average yearly increase of 2.4 percent in our population.

The present government has not introduced any policy initiative to reduce inequalities. Pakistan would be extremely lucky if the poverty numbers do not increase in the last three-year tenure of this government.

There are some proved actions that provide breathing space to the poor even in times of economic distress. Accountability for instance improves the poor’s access to and engagement in governance processes.

This regime is satisfying ego by targeting its distracters in the name of accountability, be it politician, media or businessmen. Mir Shakeel ur Rehman is the glaring example in this regard.

Allegations against him have not been proved, but he has remained behind bars for over 150 days without proper trial. Politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen have been kept in lockup for months without proving charges against them. It has brought bad name for Pakistan internationally as well.

There has been no plan to engage the poor with governments to remove barriers by including them in decision-making. Poor need to be engaged by developing more effective, efficient and transparent administration. It could be done by strengthening law and justice, human rights, democratic institutions and developing civil society.

Reducing vulnerability of poor is also essential to reduce poverty. It could be done by supporting activities and approaches that minimise the possibility of conflict, and are responsive both during and after conflicts to restore the basis for development.

The government and civil society should come forward to challenge social practices that lead to exclusion. Poverty is a socio-economic curse that deprives the individuals from food, shelter, education, health care, sanitation, pure drinking water and dignity. Poverty reduction strategy should ensure that the poor attain the ability to go about without shame.

There is a need to emphasise the importance of dignity, respect and freedom from humiliation in the society. The poor need empowerment that provides the ability to advance goals one values and has reason to value.

Since there is a no poverty reduction strategy it has not been addressed even during the highest economic growth period in our history. The integrated approach should have been to ensure physical safety, focusing on security from violence to property and person, and perceived violence that is usually not available to the poor.

The ability of the poor to earn decent living is constrained if the locality where he lives does not have basic civic amenities like proper sanitation services, pure drinking water and if he has to walk through streets littered with filth and sewerage. Most of the poor localities in rural and urban areas face these problems.

Benazir Income Support Program might provide a week’s relief to the family from hunger, but their plight in the remaining three weeks of the months is not addressed. They need jobs that are fast diminishing in our country.

This huge programme of Rs220 billion would not create a single job nor help any family out of poverty. Even micro credit would not yield desired results until poor communities are mobilised to remove factors that promote poverty.

Moreover, the high food inflation in last two year has wiped out the ability of many recipients of micro credit to service their loans. The trickle-down impact of incomes of poor was nominal while the inequalities widened during the 20- year implementation of this doctrine.

Majority of the economists plead for inclusive pro-poor growth to reduce poverty. Unless there is sufficient change in resource distribution, people who have a larger initial share of the pie tend to gain a larger share in the pie's expansion.

Creditable global studies show that in countries where high growth was achieved with rising inequalities, the median rate of decline in the $1-a-day headcount index was only about 1 percent a year. However, in countries where high growth was associated with decline in inequality, the poverty reduced by up to 10 percent depending upon the ratio of decline in inequalities.

Supporting government expenditure and revenue policies help ensure the poor benefit from growth (such as an adequate and equitable taxation system, and government programmes that effectively target the poor).

Pakistan on the other hand is accumulating high debt and its tax to GDP ratio of little over 8 percent speaks volumes about incompetence of its revenue collection. Borderline families are quite vulnerable to falling into poverty with the slightest run of bad luck.

A drought or bad agricultural year, an illness of a breadwinner, rises in prices of basic commodities not compensated by rises in income—all of these can cause families to fall into poverty.