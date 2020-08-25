‘SBP’s reliefs need to reach at grass-root level’

KARACHI: The central bank’s proactive role in extending financial support will come to fruition if the benefit is reached out across the grass-root level and banks are practically involved in financial inclusion of small traders and rural enterprises, businessmen said on Monday.

Khurram Ijaz, vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said outbreak of coronavirus affected the trade and industry of Pakistan and adversely hurt the performance of the financial market and major economic indicators.

“The measures taken by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to prevent the financial and economic impact of coronavirus are appreciable, but implementation of such measures is required to reach at the grass route level,” Ijaz said, addressing a webinar. Arjumand Qazi of Pak-Brunei Investment Company said the SBP has indeed extended maximum support to the trade and industry in term of designing and announcing effective financing schemes since April.

“However, commercial banks and other financial institutions are still reluctant to extend such facilities to rural businesses,” Qazi said. Financial expert Khurram Shehzad appreciated the SBP’s measure to cut the interest rate from 13 percent to 7 percent in last 6 months. “It is high time that commercial banks, investment companies and other stakeholders of the financial market play their part in the economic and financial survival of the economy.”

Hasan Raza, head of project management in research department at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said the market fell to 27,000 points in February at the start of the lockdown, but with the efforts of PSX, the KSE index point reached back up to 40,000 points in August. Raza further shared information regarding newly-launched mutual funds and new sukuk bonds this year.

Zubair Haider Sheikh, head of cooperate and investment banking at Dubai Islamic Bank said the country is moving back to normal activities amid ease of lockdown in the economy and the commercial banks must come to expand temporary economic refinance facility and long-term financing schemes to the masses.

Ahsan Mehanti, managing director of Arif Habib commodities said there is still need of incentive-driven policies to support the corporate sector. The State Bank rolled out a number of relaxations for individuals and companies in the past couple of days to help them fight over the challenges to economic activities posed by the coronavirus. Under various refinance schemes, loans are provided with preferential terms and conditions to promote growth in priority sectors of the economy.