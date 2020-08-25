Current account posts $424 million surplus in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account logged a surplus in the first month of the current fiscal year compared to the deficit a year earlier as trade balance and foreign inflows improved with ease in lockdown related to coronavirus, the central bank’s data showed on Monday.

Current account recorded a $424 million surplus in July as opposed to a current account deficit of $613 million in the corresponding month a year ago. The deficit stood at $100 million in June this year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October,” the SBP wrote in a tweet. Pakistan received $2.7 billion in remittances from overseas Pakistani workers in July, the highest amount ever in a single month in the country. This was a 36.5 percent increase from the $2 billion in the same month a year earlier.

Remittances rose 12.2 percent month-on-month in July. Remittances amounted to $2.4 billion in June, according to the SBP. Foreign direct investment surged 60.8 percent in the first month of the current fiscal year to $114.3 million. That was compared with $71.1 million a year ago.

“Strong turnaround is due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from several policy and administrative initiatives by SBP and government,” the SBP said.

The SBP said exports sustained strong recovery, with month-on-month growth of further 19.7 percent in July on top of 25.5 percent in June. Exports of goods and services amounted to $2.3 billion in July, down from $2.6 billion in the same month a year earlier. In June, exports of goods and services stood at $2.2 billion, according to the SBP’s data. In July, imports of goods and services were recorded at $4.4 billion compared to $5 billion in the same month of last fiscal year and $4.8 billion in June. Analysts said demand and supply side disruption was a peril to the growth of the external sector with the onset of the current fiscal year.

“Despite these challenges, current account balance posted a surplus, which is a healthy sign for the virus-hit economy,” said an analyst. “The current account deficit is expected to clock in at $4-4.5 billion – equivalent to 1.5 to 2 percent of GDP – in the current fiscal year of FY2021, as COVID-19 related lockdowns and restrictions eased globally and international oil prices went up.”

Fitch Ratings said Pakistan's current account deficit narrowed to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product in FY2020 due mainly to import compression and lower oil prices from a peak of 6.1 percent in FY2018 when the incumbent government came into power. The rating agency sees a slight widening of the current account deficit to 1.7 percent in FY2021 due to a modest recovery in imports and declining remittances.