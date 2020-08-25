KE, Daraz enter a partnership

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and Daraz have entered into a partnership to offer Karachi-based customers a convenient digital payment solution via the Daraz platform, a statement said on Monday.

This partnership enables KE’s customers to pay their electricity bills through “dBills” – a dedicated utility bills payment channel on Daraz - using their Visa and Mastercard debit/credit card, DarazWallet, Easypaisa or JazzCash, it added.

KE customers can now avail 10 percent discount on payment of their electricity bills (up to Rs700) using the promo code KEDAZ10 at the time of checkout. Ahsan Anis, head of strategy and commercial planning, KE, said: “This partnership with Daraz is a significant step towards bringing convenience to our customers via digitalisation. We look forward to following the example of some countries where 90 percent of power utility bills were paid via e-payment channels during the COVID-19 lockdown.”