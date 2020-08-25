OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator with (50 percent) share, Mari Petroelum Company Limited (MPCL) 33.33 percent and Saif Energy Limited (SEL) 16.67 percent share have made a new gas and condensate discovery from its exploratory efforts at Togh Bala 01 Well, in Block No 3371-10, which is located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Monday.

Togh Bala Well # 01 was spudded-in on June 27, 2020 and drilled down to 2,172 metres in to Lockhart Formation, it added. The open hole testing was carried out against Lockhart Formation, which flowed at the rate of 9MMSCFD gas and 125 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1690 Psi at 32/64” choke size.

This is the second consecutive discovery in Kohat Block, it said, adding that the discovery of Togh Bala Well # 01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Kohat joint venture and it would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, it added.