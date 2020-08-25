Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs118,500/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs101,595. In the international market, gold rates rose $10 to $1,950/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates increased Rs30/tola to Rs1,430/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also increased Rs26 to Rs1,226.