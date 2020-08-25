The seventh district

This refers to the news report ‘Kemari becomes Karachi’s seventh district’ (Aug 21). If more districts can be carved out to tackle area problems, there is no reason why more provinces cannot be created in the country to provide space for people’s participation in the affairs of the state. In other countries, more provinces are created for better management. Karachi represents nearly 50 percent of Sindh’s population. After the results of the last census that was held in 2017 were announced, there were accusations that Karachi’s population was purposely underreported to undermine its vote bank and shown at 16 million while the actual population stood at 30 million plus. Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court by the MQM and PSP before the 2018 elections, which is pending to date.

How long will people of Karachi continue to suffer at the hands of those powers which do not want the city to grow? Karachi is the economic hub of the country, contributing the largest amount of revenue to the federal and the provincial governments but very little is spent on its infrastructure. So, when it bleeds, the entire country suffers. The Supreme Court is the last hope for the citizens of the metropolis. The CJP, who belongs to Karachi and is well aware of the grievances of the people, must take a suo motu notice on the injustice done by political forces. As a first step, the dubious population figure in the official census should be revisited to allow the city its due share in the provincial assembly so that its people can fully participate in the political process.

Huma Arif

Karachi