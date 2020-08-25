Our drains runneth over

The city of lights, Karachi is facing a terrible situation after the monsoon spell. Instead of providing some relief in these unbearably hot summer days, the recent rains became a nightmare for people of Karachi. The weather experts had warned the authorities about the prevailing monsoon spell, but, unfortunately, the authorities didn’t take precautionary measures.

In many areas, the rainwater entered in residential houses, ruining furniture items and other things. Affected citizens cleaned their houses on their own. The authorities should take all necessary precautions to reduce the negative effects of urban flooding since more rains are predicted in the city this week. People should also avoid going out unnecessarily.

Sumaiya Khalid Waqas

Karachi

*****

Every year, during the monsoon period, Karachi – the country’s largest city – gets flooded. This year, the situation is even worse. You would find almost every street drowned in rainwater, bringing day-to-day activities almost to a standstill. The other day, we saw on the TV how people used makeshift boats to go to safe places.

Who is responsible for this deplorable state of Karachi roads and its drainage system? The PPP that has been in power in Sindh for the last 12 years is very much responsible for this sorry state of affairs. The 18th amendment also gives the provincial government enough powers and resources to carry out development work. Where have the things gone wrong in Sindh? An utter lack of planning could be a reason for the city’s current mess. One hopes that some quick measures are taken by the Sind government to relieve people of Karachi from the inconvenience they are subjected to in the rainy season.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

*****

Almost every year, rains in Karachi result in flooded streets yet no serious action has been taken to date to tackle the problem. Due to rapid urbanisation, construction has been allowed both on and along the drains. This has led to the accumulation of rainwater on roads.

Also, choked storm-water drains is another reason for flooding. The authorities need to take serious action to ensure that rains don’t turn to be an inconvenience for people of Karachi.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah