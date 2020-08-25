Talks on the return

This refers to the editorial ‘Back to Nawaz’ (Aug 24). It has talked about an important political issue between the PTI-led government and the PML-N. It is necessary to recall the LHC order that clearly said that Nawaz Sharif would return only when doctors declared him fit to travel to Pakistan. On this basis, the recent press conferences and statements of PTI ministers become meaningless.

Nawaz Sharif has been the head of one of Pakistan’s largest political parties and still enjoys the support of his party workers. As long as the cases against him are not brought to their logical conclusion, there will be no change in his support base. At present, discussions around Nawaz’s return appear to be diversionary tactics. Is Nawaz Sharif’s return a major issue of Pakistan? Why is so much time wasted on it on a daily basis? People are dying in rain-related incidents. Their valuable possessions have been destroyed due to the recent rains. The rate of unemployment in the country is rapidly increasing. Other problems such as rising inflation need the government’s attention. The authorities should focus on providing some relief to people.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi