Premature celebrations

Celebrating victory prematurely often brings disastrous consequences. Even though the country has flattened its Covid-19 curve to a considerable length, it does not mean that the danger is completely over. If reports are anything to go by, countries which declared themselves coronavirus-free saw a surge in the cases after they eased lockdown restrictions. Pakistan has to be careful. At present, the number of new cases in the country is miraculously low. Still, the government has rightfully advised people to continue to take precautionary measures. Although life is coming back to normal, we are not out of danger. The biggest challenge that we have to face is regarding the reopening of schools. It is true that the cost of shutting down schools was high, however, the cost of not shutting down would have been more dangerous. The concerns of private education institutes are genuine and well-placed. But it is also important to pay attention to the health and wellbeing of both students and teachers. The government will have to draft a well-thought-out policy for schools to tackle the threats of coronavirus. Also, we need to adopt social distancing measures, use face masks, avoid shaking hands and take extra care of our children and the elderly to save ourselves from the virus.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali