Pemra for strict action against cable TV showing Indian channels

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig on Saturday called for more effective ongoing operations against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels on cable TV.

During his visit to Pemra Regional Office Sukkur the Pemra chairman was briefed about the ongoing operations against cable TV and unethical content in Sukkur region and administrative matters of Sukkur office. Tufail Ahmed Channa, Regional General Manager, Sukkur informed that the teams of the Regional Office were checking cable networks operating in the Sukkur region on a daily basis and seizing the equipment used to show illegal channels, said a news release. Cable operators are also being informed that in case of any illegal activity, Pemra will be empowered to take strict action and in case of violation, the agency will not only register an FIR against the licensees, but also the license will also be revoked. A delegation of cable operators called on the Pemra chairman and apprised him of the problems faced by them.