MPA opens road project

KARAK: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel inaugurated 16km Niazi Well-Palosa Sar road project here on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here, the MPA said that the district would witness development schemes in October when Rs9.5 billion funds would be released to Kohat division on account of oil and gas royalty and it would be spent through Area Development Authority (ADA). The lawmaker, who is also chairman of Loya Jirga, a forum of lawmakers of Kohat division, claimed that their protest sit-in held in June had started bearing fruit. Gul said that the provincial government funds would be utilised by the MPAs, not MNA, as legally MNA has nothing to do with provincial government funds. The lawmaker resolved that he would inaugurate all road projects in his constituency PK-85, Karak-I and also in PK-86, Karak-II.