Torghar to have playgrounds soon: official

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would soon begin establishing playgrounds in Torghar district, a senior official said on Sunday.

“Our government wants to launch healthy activities in backward and remote districts of the province and work on a volleyball ground would be started on Wapda’s land here soon,” Secretary Sports and Tourism Abid Majeed to the Chief Minister told a gathering in Judbah. Accompanied by provincial director general sports Asfandyar Khattak, he said that district administration would acquire the Wapda’s land for the ground. He said that a sport gymnasium would also be built in Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar, to provide the local youngsters with sports and other healthy facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, a local sports organiser Rubnawaz Yusufzai said that they were holding tournaments of cricket, basketball, football and other games at agricultural fields as there were no sports grounds in the area.