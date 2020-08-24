Two women among 4 robbers arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police have arrested the alleged four robbers, including two women of a racket, and recovered the looted money and vehicle used in the crime from the accused.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain said that members of the gang had looted two cattle traders identified as Syed Nasir Shah and his brother, the residents of Hotikhel in Nowshera Kalaan.

He said the traders had sold sacrificial animals in Kala Mandi on July 28 last and were coming to their home when the robbers, including women, in the guise of passengers deprived them of Rs0.3 million.

The official added that the Pabbi Police Station officials were directed to probe the case on scientific lines and bust the gang involved the crime. He said the police succeeded in tracing out the robbers and finally arrested four accused identified as Mushtaq, Muslim, Fauzia alias Fauji, Sakeena alais Peeco.

He said the police had recovered the looted money and the vehicle used in the crimes. The DPO said that raids were being conducted to bust the fleeing women robbers of the racket. The official said that the accused were wanted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police in a number of such crimes. The members of the gang had a vehicle and used to rob the passengers in the guise of passengers.

Man shot dead

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a motorcyclist on Sokai Road in the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station in the district on Sunday.

Aminullah, a resident of Jamrud presently living in Toru in Mardan district, told the police that his son Noormat Khan was going to his cloth shop in Sherin Kotay on his bike when unidentified armed men opened fire on him on Sokai Road. As a result, he received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.