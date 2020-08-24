COVID-19 spread: Ten hotels sealed in Kaghan, Shogran

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against three hoteliers who had broken official seals clamped down on these outlets after the employees there tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have started a crackdown after the Health Department confirmed that 47 employees of various hotels and restaurants tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic in the Kaghan valley,” Mazhar Hussain Shah, the KDA deputy director, told reporters on Sunday. He said five more hotels were also sealed at the Shogran tourist resort, bringing the total number of sealed hotels and restaurants to 10 in the entire Kaghan valley.

“Three hoteliers have broken the seals in Naran and we have initiated the criminal proceedings against them and lodged an FIR against them with the Kaghan Police Station,” said the official. Mazhar Hussain Shah said the authority had cancelled public holidays of its employees who remained active in the crackdown and were monitoring the influx of the tourists in the valley and the hotels and restaurants not following the SOPs.“Will you believe around 0.5 million tourists rushed to the scenic valley in recent days and number is still increasing with each passing day but despite this we have been ensuring the implementation of SOPs,” said Shah. He said their teams were active at the rush spots and ensuring that tourists were following the SOPs set by the government to contain the Covid-19.