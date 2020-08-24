GPO employees seek payment of arrears

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of employees of the General Post Office (GPO) from across the country have been seeking the payment of their arrears pending since long.

An official said that at least 125 daily wage employees belonging to the Peshawar Zone had been seeking the payment of their arrears for the last seven to 10 years. In May 2015, the department introduced a policy to ensure the payment of the arrears to the daily wagers, whose services were later regularised. “The department introduced the new policy on May 25, 2015, but it was not implemented. Five years have passed, but the employees are yet to get their arrears. We have been told that the lists of arrears have been generated by the Finance department in the head office, but it needs a green signal from the top bosses,” said Rahat Shah Khalil, president of the National Organisation of the Postal Employees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He disclosed that some employees were paid the arrears after they moved the court. He said that some employees were paid arrears after the approval of the top officials while the rest were yet to be paid.

“The policy dated May 25 2015 related to the terms of service of government servants cover all the employees even those who did not move the court and now all those regularised are eligible to receive the arrears,” said an official. He added the department was to pay him arrears of almost eight years but the authorities did nothing in the last over five years.

The officials said the growing inflation had caused a host of problems for the employees and they were in dire need of any relief from the government. The National Organisation of the Postal Employees KP has termed the delay in payment of arrears as injustice to the poor employees across the country. “The arrears belong to those employees, who are the poorest and the backbone of the department. They performed duty even during the coronavirus pandemic by risking their lives when the rest of the employees stayed at home,” said an official. The post office employees provided the pension to government employees at their doorsteps during the pandemic.

They have staged protests, demanding upgradation and payment of arrears. The government recently said that the performance of the Pakistan Post had improved in the last few years. Officials said it was mostly due these junior officials, who have been fighting for their rights for long.