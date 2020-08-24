Fazl to convene meeting of like-minded opposition parties

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday decided to convene a multi-party conference of like-minded opposition parties. According to sources, the JUI-F chief is estranged with the PML-N and PPP leadership over the passage of the FATF-related bills from the

Parliament and has linked his participation in the PPP and the PML-N-led multi-party conference with an explanation of their acts. He had sought an explanation from both the parties to satisfy him over the reasons behind supporting the federal government over the said legislations.