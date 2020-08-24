Justice Javed highlights NAB’s impressive performance

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that Transparency International (TI) Pakistan and World Economic Forum have appreciated NAB’s overall performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices, especially the recent report of Transparency International Pakistan.

TI Chairman Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar has stated that NAB under the Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s anti-corruption drive in last 34 months has created an excellent impact much needed since its inception, and NAB has so far made recovery of Rs466 billion.

In 1999, Pakistan’s CPI Score was 22/100, the rank 87 out of 99 countries, and in 2019 Pakistan has achieved the CPI Score of 32/100, and the rank 120 out of 180 countries.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in a statement on Sunday said Transparency International has also evaluated NAB performance and compared to 27 South Asian ACA. NAB performance indicators are at par or better to other regional agencies. He said since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs466.069 billion which is a great achievement as per the annual report of 2019 of NAB.

He said that the overall complaints in 2019 were 53,643 and processed 42,760 whereas complaints in 2018 were 48,591 and processed 41,414. He said the NAB during 2019, processed 1,308 complaint verifications, 1,686 inquiries and 609 investigations and recovered Rs141.542 billion from corrupt elements in 2019.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT consisting of Director, Additional Director, two InvestigationOfficer, Senior Legal Consultant, forensic expert, financial expert, land revenue expert etc. under the supervision of concerned DG, NAB.

He said that NAB has established its state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi. In 2019, he said, 15747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analysed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices (Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disks etc).

The NAB chairman said that NAB is determined to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestations as corruption is the mother of all evils. He said to further improve the quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid and documentary evidence, NAB has started Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to conduct inquiries and investigations comprising of one senior investigation officer, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director investigation as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert, land revenue expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from collective wisdom.

He said the NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training has started to impart investigation officers as well as prosecutors officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases besides establishment of state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc.

He said the Forensic LAB of NAB not only saves time but also ensures secrecy and quality which is lending quality in conduct of investigations.

The NAB chairman said the NAB has also established Anti Money Laundering Cell in NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per law. He said the NAB is regularly reviewing the performance of NAB through computer based specially devised state of art monitoring and evaluation systems but also physically inspecting through Chairman NAB’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CIMT) to further review overall performance of NAB.

On the instructions of NAB chairman, special complaint cells have been established in NAB Headquarters and all bureaus to listen to the complaints of the business community as NAB has great regard for the business community which play a vital role in the development of the country.

The NAB intends to incorporate experienced legal counsel, prosecutors, deputy prosecutors and additional prosecutor general in its legal team in order to have vigorous prosecution of the courts.

Justice (Re) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC. “Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects,” he said.

He said that World Economic Forum Report, Transparency International, Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan.

He said according to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. He said that NAB is the chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum. “This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among Saarc countries,” he said. He said that he signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Higher Education Commission to aware students of Universities/Colleges about the ill effects of corruption at an early age as youth is the future of Pakistan.

In this regard, Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in universities/colleges throughout the country.

The chairman said that NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan and has chalked out anti-corruption strategy of Awareness, prevention and enforcement. He said that NAB’s major focus is logical conclusion of mega corruption cases.

He said the NAB has always accorded high priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as Training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

He said that NAB recognises the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. “The performance objectives of training programmes will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs,” he said. He said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by utilising all its resources in all its forms and manifestations.