Protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continues

LAHORE: Senior journalists, members of All Pakistan Youth Movement, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union expressed grave concern over the government’s attempts to curb the media freedom through detaining Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman under the NAB custody in a politically-motivated case for the last 162 days.

In the ongoing demonstration outside the Jang Offices Sunday at the protest camp of Jang, Geo and The News employees, they lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power claiming to make Pakistan a Madina-like state had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime.

They said there was no progress either in investigations into the corruption charges against the editor-in-chief in the 34-year-old property exchange case nor any formal case registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, shouted slogans against the fascist PTI government and condemned the anti-media tactics of the NAB. The speakers including senior journalists Zaheer Anjum, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Shahab Ansari, Jang Workers Union Secretary Mohammad Farooq, All Pakistan Youth Movement Chairman Mohammad Abdullah and its president Usman Jutt, Asif Nawaz Abbasi and Muhammad Naeem demanded the Supreme Court chief justice for taking a suo motu action against this gross injustice by arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman which was a direct attack on freedom of speech and liberty of media. Mohammad Shafiq, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Wajed, Wahab Khanzada, Akmal Bhatti, Hafiz Asad, Mohammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas and others also participated in the protest.

They vowed to continue the struggle till the release of editor-in-chief and told Prime Minister Imran Khan to rein in the NAB. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and warned that any direct action could be taken against the PTI government to stop it from dictatorial policies for curbing freedom of speech and forcing economic murder of media workers for long. They threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released.

Zaheer Anjum termed PTI government as the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance.

He warned other owners of the media houses were the next target after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman becoming first casualty in the PTI government’s stifling media policy. He said choking the entire media would become an easy target for the government and establishment when the top-ranking media houses would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media houses owners must realise that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists their own strength would be seriously curtailed, and they would become an easy prey for the establishment and ruling elite. He said the case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should serve as an eye-opener for all the media houses owners.