Facilities provided at picnic spots, says Sindh tourism minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Archives Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said the government has been trying to provide maximum facilities at picnic spots across the desert region to attract tourists and to introduce Sindh’s culture. Talking to the local journalists on Sunday, Sardar Ali Shah said though they had done a lot to provide basic facilities at famous picnic points for tourists visiting desert district, saying yet some more spots were identified for provision of required facilities. He said there was a growing demand from the local as well as from the people of other areas to construct a resort at the historical Churrio Temple in Tharparkar region.

Sardar Shah expressed deep grief over the losses of lives due to lightning strikes in the current spells of rainfall in Thar and other parts of eastern Sindh. He made it clear that no damage had been done to any historical sites during the ongoing protection and preservation process of the temples and other ancient sites as was reported by certain media outlets. “Nobody will be allowed to tamper with the historical sites of Thar and the rest of Sindh”, he requested people to inform him or his team members, if they found any mishandling. Sardar Shah said local singers have also been contributing in the promotion of tourism by making the makeshift arrangement at the picnic points to entertain the people.

He vowed to extend all possible help to such singers and artists. He urged the writers and poets to depict beautiful culture and beauty of Tharparkar in their writings. He said they were all working to deliver to the people under the dynamic leadership of Syed Murad Ali Shah adding that credit for such activities went to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sardar Shah said all conspiracies to divide Sindh or to snatch Karachi from Sindhis would be opposed.