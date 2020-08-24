Members Senate of SALU demand probe against corruption

SUKKUR: As many as 30 members of the Senate of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, have demanded an inquiry against alleged corruption in financial accounts and administrative crisis. Reports said the members of the Senate had jointly written a letter to the chief minister Sindh, chief justice Sindh High Court, DG NAB Sukkur, director FIA Sukkur, and other concerned departments asking them to investigate financial and administrative irregularities at SALU, Khairpur. They also enclosed evidence against financial corruption. The letter prescribed some details of misappropriation in various departments and development projects. The members of the Senate also demanded to investigate the audit reports of AG Sindh, utilisation of funds against recurring expenses and projects. They demanded to investigate affiliation policy for colleges and its implementation, criteria of seats allocation to affiliated colleges. They asked about the amount of scholarships received through schemes and its utilisation. The sources said DG NAB Sukkur and FIA Sukkur after receiving the evidence based on the letter would probe financial corruption in SALU Khairpur.