JUI-S leader slams UAE for ties with Israel

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Sunday appealed to the nation to show unity and promote sectarian harmony during Muharram.

Speaking at a party meeting at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania here, he said that the Karbla tragedy taught us the message of truth and patience. Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Maulana Abdul Khliq Hazarvi, Maulana Syed Mohammad Yousaf Shah, Maulana Mohammad Ramazan Alvi, Maulana Asadullah and others attended the meeting.

He also criticised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for signing an agreement with Israel and said that the pact would harm the Palestine issue. He said that the nation would continue to support the Palestinians. The JUI-S also supported the just struggle of the Kashmiris striving for their right to self-determination,” he said. Maulana Hamidul Haq said that his party would continue to strive for the establishment of Sharia rule in the country.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that it had failed to come up to the expectation of the people. “The government has been unable to control inflation and provide relief to the people,” he added.

The JUI-S leader further said that loadshedding, unemployment and inflation had made life miserable for the have-nots. He urged the government to honour the pledges made with the people during the election campaign for the last general election.