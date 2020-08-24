Two robbers killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE: Two robbers were killed by the police in an alleged encounter in the limits of Faisal Town police here on Sunday. Two robbers broke into the house of a money changer Haji Iqbal in C Block Faisal Town and made his son Salman hostage at gunpoint. Salman’s sister managed to text her father about the presence of robbers. The police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the house of Iqbal’s next door neighbour where the two robbers entered. The police retaliated to firing, killing both of the robbers.