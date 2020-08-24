Forecast for rain

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy was reported here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower half of the country, which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours. Met officials predicted rain/wind-thundershowers expected in Sindh, southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Nagarparker 38, Karachi (Landhi 18, Gulshan-e- Hadid, Surjani 17, Saddar 12, North Karachi 10, Kemari 08, Jinnah Terminal 07, Faisal Base 05,Old Airport 03, Masroor Base, Saadi Town 02, University Road 01), Islam Kot 17, Badin 14, Kaloi 06, Diplo 05, Mithi 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 09 and Bagrote 01. Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 34.2°C and minimum was 26.5°C.