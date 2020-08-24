Workers urged to struggle for their rights

Islamabad: National Labour Federation (NLF) President Shamsur Rehman Swati has said the workers' community will have to wage struggle to get their rights. He was speaking at the working committee of the NLF here. The NLF General Secretary Shahid Ayub also spoke on the occasion. The NLF president regretted that the institutions responsible for the welfare of labour class have become dens of corruption. Swati said there was a need to put an end to contractual and third party systems in industrial units. He called upon workers to gather at the platform of NLF to achieve their rights. "We will bring about a revolution from the platform of NLF," he said.