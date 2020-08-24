Scholars vow to ensure religious harmony

LAHORE: Scholars from all religious schools of thought are committed to implementing the Code of Conduct to ensure religious harmony during Muharram.

Addressing a Press conference here Sunday, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that religious organisations were united and committed to ensure harmony on the eve of Ashura in the country.

He underlined that people had categorical stance on the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine adding that any solution for Palestine without seeking consent of Palestinian people would not be accepted.

The scholars underlined that in accordance with “Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft” a code of conduct had been devised with consent of leading scholars to ensure harmony during Muharram. Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking on this occasion said that under the aegis of Mutahida Ulema Board Punjab, a coordination committee had also been devised to ensure harmony in the country.

The scholars stated that reservations on “Tahafuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill” should be addressed with dialogue.

They said that any solution for Kashmir and Palestine would not be accepted without seeking consent from people of Kashmir and Palestine.