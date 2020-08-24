Covid-19: 24 more test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 did not claim any life in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours though the number of patients tested positive for the illness from the region was still high particularly from ICT.

In the last 24 hours, another 24 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 21485 of which 455 patients have already died of the disease. Out of 24 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, as many as 21 are from the federal capital and three from the Rawalpindi district.

The number of confirmed patients being reported from ICT is still much higher as compared to the number of patients registered in Rawalpindi. In the last two weeks, as many as 252 new patients have been tested positive from Islamabad while 66 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi in last 14 days.

The virus has claimed seven lives in all from the twin cities in last two weeks including four from ICT and three from Rawalpindi district. Of a total of 455 deaths so far caused by the virus in the region, 280 have been reported from the district while 175 from ICT.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the number of recoveries from ICT is tremendously on the rise as another 134 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness in the last 24 hours. In the last one week, as many as 1,230 more patients have achieved cure from the disease in the federal capital.