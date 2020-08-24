Next LG polls in Sindh after results of last census: Khuhro

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that the Sindh government of PPP is unable to hold the next local government elections in the province till the time it is provided with the final results of the last population census conducted in the country in the year 2017.

Speaking at a press conference here at the People's Secretariat on Sunday, the PPP Sindh president said the Sindh government had written letters to the Election Commission of Pakistan to inform it that it was yet to receive the final results of the last census drive in the country.

“We will also move the court in this regard,” said Khuhro, who is also an adviser to Sindh chief minister on Universities & Boards and Works & Services.

He, however, said that the ECP was under an obligation to hold the next local government elections within 120 days after the expiry of the term of elected municipal leadership in the province on 29th August, 2020.

He said that the concerned quarters objecting to the formation of the 7th district in Karachi by the PPP’s Sindh government, were in fact doing politics of prejudice.

He recalled that all the factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement had been jubilant when Karachi was divided into 18 towns for its municipal administration during the regime of former military ruler of the country Pervez Musharraf. “Then for what cause objections are being raised now when the seventh district of Karachi has been formed,” he said.

He said that a new district had been formed after splitting a densely populated portion of Karachi having population of 4.5 million, so nobody should object to this move on the basis of any ethnicity.

The PPP Sindh president said that the law authorised the Sindh government to appoint administrators in place of elected local government leadership in the province after the expiry of their term.

He said that either these administrators could be government servants or members of the civil society. He said that certain names were under consideration as the upcoming administrators of the municipal agencies in Sindh and people would know about the final choice of the provincial government after a decision to this effect was made.

He said that the Constitution of the country had no provision for imposition of the presidential system of government in the country. He said the economic hardships of the people had multiplied during the regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in the country.