Warding off corona: Pakistan makes face shield for school children

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is successfully manufacturing international standard, economical face shields for kids and school-going children in order to protect them against the contagious coronavirus.

For the first time in Pakistan, the company "SPEL", has designed the face shield — which was awarded the European Union CE certification for face shields to manufacture and export the protective item.

According to a press release, Zia Haider, the designer of the shield, said that prior to the designing of these protective masks, a series of result-oriented consultations with a panel of leading medical professionals was held, as well as scores of principals were consulted, to understand the psyche of the students so that they feel comfortable while wearing shields in class and their facial expressions should be clearly visible to teachers.

Keeping in view the current circumstances, Haider disclosed that the company, on the personal request of Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, has worked out an affordable price of Rs 150 for a shield so that even poor people can buy the shield.

He said that the kit is light-weight and can be washed with soap and water, provides full-face protection, is comfortable to wear, is breathable, and also provides the first level of defence against splashes and mist.

“It is made of a transparent PET sheet using indigenous technology and local resources,” the press release added.