Azhar scores ton but Pakistan still follow-on

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali led from the front with a brilliant undefeated 141 but England still enforced the follow-on at Southampton on Sunday as James Anderson was left frustratingly short of becoming the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets.

Pakistan were dismissed for 273, a huge 310 runs behind England´s imposing 583-8 declared, on the third day of the third Test.

Anderson took 5-56 in 23 overs — his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests — as the hosts, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, pressed for their first series win over Pakistan in a decade. That left Anderson with 598 wickets but he would have had more had not three catches been dropped off the 38-year-old´s bowling with the new ball.

After England captain Joe Root had enforced the follow-on, the umpires decided the fading light was unsafe for Pakistan to start their second innings even though the Ageas Bowl floodlights were on.