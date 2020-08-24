Rs3.6b project initiated to rehabilitate cross-LoC attack victims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday initiated a project worth Rs3.6 billion for the rehabilitation and welfare of the people whose houses were damaged in frequent incidents of shelling by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ministry has earmarked Rs564 million for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the project titled “Rehabilitation of Affected Population residing along Line of Control” that includes the development of safety bunkers, emergency health units, access roads, and provision of electricity to localities along LoC.

According to an official handout available with APP, the ministry had taken multiple initiatives during the last two years to assist and help the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan in developing institutions to ensure self-governance, sustainable economic development, and a political system to respond to the needs of the general public.

A compensation package under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was also introduced for the affectees of Indian shelling residing along the LoC.