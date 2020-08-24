Your Facebook will change forever in a matter of days

New York: Facebook started to roll out its redesigned website to desktop users across the globe from March 2020. In the early days, Facebook users were given the option to opt-in to the new design (or ignore it entirely). However, that's no longer the case. From next month, Facebook will impose its new design on all 2.7billion social network account holders worldwide. If you're not keen on the new design, that's not great news.

The redesign, which was announced during Facebook's annual developer conference F8 last year, represents a shift away the long-standing News Feed to focus on events and groups. Facebook wanted to centre the social network on personal connections, rather than news headlines, games, polls, and photo albums.

The redesign was previously exclusive to the Facebook mobile app, but is now available across smartphones, tablets, laptop and desktop PCs.