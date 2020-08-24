PTCL announces 12pc special corona relief for staff, field workers

ISLAMABAD: In a laudable move the PTCL has announced special relief for COVID-19 equal to 12% of total gross salary for all non-management staff including those who were in field during the harsh days of corona and managed to mitigate the negative impacts on quality of services and maintain connectivity across the nation.

“In these unprecedented times, our PTCL family stood up to the challenge and performed their duties in pursuit of achieving targets with full dedication and demonstrated our value of We Put Customers First. Despite the massive challenges posed by COVID-19, we have still managed to mitigate the negative impacts on quality of services and maintain connectivity across the nation,” said PTCL Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Syed Mazhar Hussain while addressing the officers and staff.

He said, “We especially applaud the efforts of our non-management staff, who have been working in the field reaching out to customers and striving to deliver their best. We also recognize the efforts of those employees who have been extending full support and ensuring the provision of a safe environment to those coming to offices/working in the field during COVID-19 outbreak.”

To recognise and appreciate their efforts, management is pleased to announce a onetime ‘special relief for COVID-19’ equal to 12% of total gross salary for all non-management staff.

He said, “We are grateful for your commitment to turn this difficult time into a success story and wish you the best for your future endeavours.”

The PTCL is the first organisation that has made such generous announced for acknowledgement of its workers in the days of pandemic.