Global forums silver lining amid multiple crises: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said while the humankind was facing multiple challenges on socio-economic, peace, and human development front, international forums stand out as a silver lining.

He expressed these views in a ceremony held at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services on the launch of a publication on the 130th anniversary.

He also welcomed the IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron and said he was undertaking visit at a very high time.

Sanjrani said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected the whole world, slowing down the global economic growth.

“To address this global adversity, the IPU’s role will be crucial in forging cooperation and joint mechanisms at both inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary levels,” Sanjrani remarked while addressing the participants.

He said inequality ranked high on the IPU’s agendas, which was growing among nations; however, it could be ended through an affirmative action. He further stated that global peace and development could be attained and special attention was given to countries as well as vulnerable groups within the poor and destitute, women and children.

He said peace and development were interlinked adding that conflicts like the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and human rights violations were a constant reminder of increased efforts for lasting peace, security and betterment of humanity. Sanjrani emphasized that the present global challenges called for joint and sustained efforts and the IPU was well-positioned to act as a bridge in translating international initiatives and commitment into realities by taking action through its 179 member parliaments.

He felicitated the IPU on bringing out such an impressive publication, which nicely explains it journey and tells the readers about efforts made for strengthening peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and parliamentary cooperation over the past 130 years for sustainable development of the planet. He also appreciated the incumbent president Gabriela Barron for continuing legacy of IPU and encouraging global parliamentary cooperation and dialogue among nations. Gabriela Cuevas Barron said parliament reflects the will and aspirations of the people and it is parliament, which takes measures to translate international agreements according to national and local realities. She expressed her delight to visit Pakistan. She said Parliament has a crucial role in protecting and prompting human rights and democratic values in societies. The world, she said, is passing through hard times and the pandemic has created global health crisis besides adding to socio-economic hardships. She observed that our issues are shared and we all need to make joint efforts to overcome them.

“The pandemic has not sought permission from one country to pass on to another and such problems need no passport,” she said while emphasizing the need for increased collaboration between parliaments and government.

She said that multilateral cooperation is the need of the hour and it the only option to address our common issues through a collective approach.

Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar said that IPU has been playing significant role over the period of past 130 years in promoting peace, democracy, and parliamentary diplomacy. He said that IPU strictly adheres to its democratic values.